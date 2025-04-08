    Auto Glass Safety Council Reaccredited as Standards Developer

    April 8, 2025
    The American National Standards Insititute’s Executive Standards Council approved the reaccreditation, which took effect on Jan. 15.
    The Auto Glass Safety Council announced that it was re-approved as an accredited Standards Developer by the American National Standards Institute, effective Jan. 15. 

    AGSC sets the Automotive Glass Replacement Safety Standard using ANSI procedures. ANSI’s Executive Standards Council approved the reaccreditation. It recently updated its operating procedures for documenting consensus on AGSC-sponsored standards. 

    Organizations can voluntarily submit to have ANSI approve their standards-creating processes. ANSI is a private, non-profit organization that regularizes standard-setting procedures in the United States. 

