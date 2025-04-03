    1. News
    2. Latest News

    WIN Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors and Returning Officers

    April 3, 2025
    The Women’s Industry Network will introduce the five new board members to WIN membership during its annual conference in May.
    Related To: Women's Industry Network
    The 2025-2026 Women's Industry Network Board of Directors includes, from left, Brandi Bridges, Leila Hobart, Nada Jokic, Arianna Sherlock, and Nicole Shorkey Carpenter.
    The 2025-2026 Women's Industry Network Board of Directors includes, from left, Brandi Bridges, Leila Hobart, Nada Jokic, Arianna Sherlock, and Nicole Shorkey Carpenter.

    The Women’s Industry Network announced its 2025 – 2026 returning officers and new Board of Directors members at the International Body Shop Industry Sumposium in Chicago on Wednesday, April 2. 

    The board exists to further WIN’s mission to attract, develop and promote women into collision industry professions. The new board members will be formally presented to the WIN membership during its annual conference at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Lake Buena Vista, Florida from May 5-7. 

    New members joining the WIN 2025–2026 Board of Directors include: 

    • Brandi Bridges, ACX (Auto Canada), Canadian integration chair 
    • Leila Hobart, OEC, virtual conference chair 
    • Nada Jokic, AkzoNobel, WINConnect chair 
    • Arianna Sherlock, I-CAR, professional development chair 
    • Nicole Shorkey Carpenter, VIVE Collision, conference vice chair

    Officers continuing their leadership as part of the executive committee: 

    • Chair Elizabeth Stein, Certified Collision Group 
    • Vice Chair Laura Kottschade, Jerry's ABRA Auto Body & Glass 
    • Treasurer Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc., and finance chair 
    • Administrative Vice Chair Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, powered by Enterprise, and talent relations chair 
    • Secretary Blair Womble, Caliber Collision, and conference chair 
      Immediate Past Chair Tanya Sweetland, OEC
    WIN logo

    The following Board members will continue their service to the organization

    • Kristle Bollans, CSN Collision, industry relations chair 
    • Kayla Williams Clark, Classic Collision, marketing vice chair 
    • Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions, membership chair 
    • Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group - Gerber Collision & Glass, governance vice chair 
    • Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility, talent resources vice chair 
    • Kristi Werner, United Recyclers Group LLC, WIN sponsorship co-chair 
    • Hannah Whitesides, Driven Brands, marketing chair 

    WIN and its membership extend their deep appreciation to the following for their dedication and positive efforts of those concluding their Board service and rotating off the board: 

    • Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR, who served as chair and vice chair of the Student Relations Committee 
    • Susie Frausto, who established and led WINConnect, and served as vice chair and vice admin of the executive committee and chair of the Marketing Committee 
    • Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel, who served as vice chair of the Sponsorship and Professional Development Committees 

    The WIN Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, and recyclers. 

    “To achieve our vision to be THE network that drives advancement of women in collision repair the Board approved in October to focus on three initiatives,” Stein said. “These initiatives will unleash the superpower of a healthy network – our superpower and the best kept secret of the industry.” 

    The three initiatives include:

    1. Activate WIN Members by engaging them with compelling value-added benefits;
    2. Strengthen WIN Infrastructure to ensure stability and sustainability of the WIN organization; and
    3. Engage the Industry by promoting awareness of WIN and its benefits to all stakeholders. 

    For more information on WIN, its leadership, and committee opportunities, visit its website

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    A Process-Driven Approach to Collision Repair

    Enhance your collision repair workflow with Autel’s IA900, a process-driven solution integrating precision alignment, bi-directional diagnostics, and ADAS calibration. Designed...

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.