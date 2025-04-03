WIN Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors and Returning Officers

The following Board members will continue their service to the organization:

Kristle Bollans, CSN Collision, industry relations chair

Kayla Williams Clark, Classic Collision, marketing vice chair

Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions, membership chair

Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group - Gerber Collision & Glass, governance vice chair

Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility, talent resources vice chair

Kristi Werner, United Recyclers Group LLC, WIN sponsorship co-chair

Hannah Whitesides, Driven Brands, marketing chair

WIN and its membership extend their deep appreciation to the following for their dedication and positive efforts of those concluding their Board service and rotating off the board:

Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR, who served as chair and vice chair of the Student Relations Committee

Susie Frausto, who established and led WINConnect, and served as vice chair and vice admin of the executive committee and chair of the Marketing Committee

Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel, who served as vice chair of the Sponsorship and Professional Development Committees

The WIN Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, and recyclers.

“To achieve our vision to be THE network that drives advancement of women in collision repair the Board approved in October to focus on three initiatives,” Stein said. “These initiatives will unleash the superpower of a healthy network – our superpower and the best kept secret of the industry.”

The three initiatives include:

Activate WIN Members by engaging them with compelling value-added benefits; Strengthen WIN Infrastructure to ensure stability and sustainability of the WIN organization; and Engage the Industry by promoting awareness of WIN and its benefits to all stakeholders.

For more information on WIN, its leadership, and committee opportunities, visit its website.