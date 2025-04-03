WIN Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors and Returning Officers
The Women’s Industry Network announced its 2025 – 2026 returning officers and new Board of Directors members at the International Body Shop Industry Sumposium in Chicago on Wednesday, April 2.
The board exists to further WIN’s mission to attract, develop and promote women into collision industry professions. The new board members will be formally presented to the WIN membership during its annual conference at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Lake Buena Vista, Florida from May 5-7.
New members joining the WIN 2025–2026 Board of Directors include:
- Brandi Bridges, ACX (Auto Canada), Canadian integration chair
- Leila Hobart, OEC, virtual conference chair
- Nada Jokic, AkzoNobel, WINConnect chair
- Arianna Sherlock, I-CAR, professional development chair
- Nicole Shorkey Carpenter, VIVE Collision, conference vice chair
Officers continuing their leadership as part of the executive committee:
- Chair Elizabeth Stein, Certified Collision Group
- Vice Chair Laura Kottschade, Jerry's ABRA Auto Body & Glass
- Treasurer Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc., and finance chair
- Administrative Vice Chair Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, powered by Enterprise, and talent relations chair
- Secretary Blair Womble, Caliber Collision, and conference chair
-
Immediate Past Chair Tanya Sweetland, OEC
The following Board members will continue their service to the organization:
- Kristle Bollans, CSN Collision, industry relations chair
- Kayla Williams Clark, Classic Collision, marketing vice chair
- Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions, membership chair
- Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group - Gerber Collision & Glass, governance vice chair
- Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility, talent resources vice chair
- Kristi Werner, United Recyclers Group LLC, WIN sponsorship co-chair
- Hannah Whitesides, Driven Brands, marketing chair
WIN and its membership extend their deep appreciation to the following for their dedication and positive efforts of those concluding their Board service and rotating off the board:
- Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR, who served as chair and vice chair of the Student Relations Committee
- Susie Frausto, who established and led WINConnect, and served as vice chair and vice admin of the executive committee and chair of the Marketing Committee
- Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel, who served as vice chair of the Sponsorship and Professional Development Committees
The WIN Board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, and recyclers.
“To achieve our vision to be THE network that drives advancement of women in collision repair the Board approved in October to focus on three initiatives,” Stein said. “These initiatives will unleash the superpower of a healthy network – our superpower and the best kept secret of the industry.”
The three initiatives include:
- Activate WIN Members by engaging them with compelling value-added benefits;
- Strengthen WIN Infrastructure to ensure stability and sustainability of the WIN organization; and
- Engage the Industry by promoting awareness of WIN and its benefits to all stakeholders.
For more information on WIN, its leadership, and committee opportunities, visit its website.