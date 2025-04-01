    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Kentucky, Texas

    April 1, 2025
    Glaser's Collision Centers and Doug's Paint and Body are the two newest additions to Classic Collision's 323 facilities nationwide.
    Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced expansions in Kentucky and Texas. 

    The acquisitions include Glaser’s Collision Centers, a regional multi-store operation based in Kentucky, and Doug’s Paint and Body in White Oak, Texas, according to a press release. 

    Over 35 years, Glaser's grew from a single-store operation into a second-generation MSO with five locations serving the Greater Louisville Region. The Glaser family is committed to providing high-quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and community involvement. 

    The team of experienced technicians at Doug’s Paint and Body brings a commitment to customer satisfaction. They ensure that each vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition with precision and care. 

