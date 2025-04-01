Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Kentucky, Texas

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta, Georgia-based national multi-site collision repair operator, announced expansions in Kentucky and Texas.

The acquisitions include Glaser’s Collision Centers, a regional multi-store operation based in Kentucky, and Doug’s Paint and Body in White Oak, Texas, according to a press release.

Over 35 years, Glaser's grew from a single-store operation into a second-generation MSO with five locations serving the Greater Louisville Region. The Glaser family is committed to providing high-quality repairs, exceptional customer service, and community involvement.

The team of experienced technicians at Doug’s Paint and Body brings a commitment to customer satisfaction. They ensure that each vehicle is restored to its pre-accident condition with precision and care.