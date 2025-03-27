    1. News
    CIC Pre-Registration Open Until April 23

    March 27, 2025
    The conference runs from April 29-May 1, in conjunction with the Southeast Collision Conference.
    Jay Sicht
    File photo of CIC Palm Springs 2024.
    The Collision Industry Conference is a month away and there’s still time to secure a seat before pre-registration closes on April 23.

    ciclogo

    The conference will take place from April 29-May 1 in the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia. The city is known for its history and the CIC discussions will shape industry news for the months to come. 

    The event is in conjunction with the Southeast Collision Conference, which runs from May 1-3, giving attendees multiple opportunities to experience industry engagement nationally and regionally. 

    For more information about the events on the schedule, hotel details, or to register, visit the CIC website here.

