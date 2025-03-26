From Rods to Rockets: WyoTech Grad 'Punches Down' on Blue-Collar Rep

“I wanted to punch down on the joking and stick it to society for the perception of blue-collar,” Martinson said. “I am blue collar, on an extravagant trip to Italy for a prestigious competition as a tradesman.”

Martinson credits the rigor and fundamental training from WyoTech for its hands-on curriculum and for the business program that set the stage for him to be a skilled technician and rocket engine manufacturing supervisor.

“Martinson's tenacity, deep commitment to his work, and serious approach are big drivers of his amazing successes to this point,” said Kyle Morris, president of WyoTech. “The way Nick has leveraged his training and time at WyoTech to forge a path of true prosperity, success, and prestige is exactly what we want every graduate at WyoTech to achieve.”

Since 1966, the college has put out TV personalities and best-in-class tradespeople. Martinson adds a top Ferrari technician and rocket engine manufacturing supervisor to its list of talented alumni. Wyotech’s vision is to offer the best training, experience, and outcomes for its students, Morris said.

“Nick Martinson exemplifies the best outcome. We are so incredibly proud!” he said.

For more information about WyoTech, visit its website here.