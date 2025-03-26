From Rods to Rockets: WyoTech Grad 'Punches Down' on Blue-Collar Rep
Wyoming Technical Institute is working with record numbers of graduating students to find employment opportunities in today’s blue-collar job market.
The school provides full-time training for eight hours a day, five days a week. Students can be career-ready in nine months or less, significantly reducing the time in school and the money required for training. Students enter the workforce as trained tradespeople several years before their two- and four-year peers. WyoTech alumni are earning world-class awards, recognitions, and sought-after career opportunities
Alumnus Nicholas Martinson is an example of the opportunities and prosperity blue-collar trades can offer. From a small town in rural Oregon, Martinson was referred to WyoTech from a custom shop. The owner said that if he wanted to train in the auto industry, WyoTech was his best option. Martinson traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, to begin his trades career.
After graduating from WyoTech with training in street rods, chassis fabrication, automotive, and business, Martinson spent 10 years with BMW, followed by a successful career with Ferrari, where he earned the title of 2019's World's Top Ferrari Technician in a prestigious competition in Italy. He currently serves as a rocket engine manufacturing supervisor at Blue Origin.
Martinson reflects on the international journey to Italy and points to a special custom suit with the phrase “blue collar” embroidered thoughtfully throughout.
“I wanted to punch down on the joking and stick it to society for the perception of blue-collar,” Martinson said. “I am blue collar, on an extravagant trip to Italy for a prestigious competition as a tradesman.”
Martinson credits the rigor and fundamental training from WyoTech for its hands-on curriculum and for the business program that set the stage for him to be a skilled technician and rocket engine manufacturing supervisor.
“Martinson's tenacity, deep commitment to his work, and serious approach are big drivers of his amazing successes to this point,” said Kyle Morris, president of WyoTech. “The way Nick has leveraged his training and time at WyoTech to forge a path of true prosperity, success, and prestige is exactly what we want every graduate at WyoTech to achieve.”
Since 1966, the college has put out TV personalities and best-in-class tradespeople. Martinson adds a top Ferrari technician and rocket engine manufacturing supervisor to its list of talented alumni. Wyotech’s vision is to offer the best training, experience, and outcomes for its students, Morris said.
“Nick Martinson exemplifies the best outcome. We are so incredibly proud!” he said.
For more information about WyoTech, visit its website here.