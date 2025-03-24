Engineers Eye Self-Healing Materials for Automotive Applications

Self-healing materials can repair physical damage and present a significant opportunity for disruptive innovation in materials science, improving longevity and reliability. The automotive industry is of particular interest, with a high degree of importance placed on maintaining the appearance of vehicles, while rapid self-healing tires prevent punctures from interrupting journeys. The automotive sector offers a clear route to market for this emerging family of next-generation materials.



The March 2025 report, “Self-Healing Materials 2025-2035: Technologies, Applications, and Players,” provides a comprehensive assessment of the market, including technological progress analysis, growth opportunities, and commercial readiness levels. It offers a third-party, unbiased opinion, and outlook for the market.



The automotive industry is often an early adopter of luxury products, where the increased performance and convenience are selling points to consumers. Self-healing materials have a range of automotive applications, including tires, paints, and coatings. Potential uses extend to asphalt road surfaces, where damage can cause issues for vehicles and drivers.



Self-Healing Tires



Punctures are a frequent issue for drivers, and incorporating self-healing capabilities to repair them could offer several environmental benefits, such as extending tire lifespan and reducing the need for replacements, according to IDTechEx. Eliminating the necessity of carrying a spare tire would also decrease vehicle weight, leading to lower emissions. The advantage is more significant for electric vehicles due to their increased weight and higher torque.



The majority of leading tire manufacturers offer a self-healing tire consisting of some sort of sealant layer applied to the inside of the tire wall. Challenges exist around storage and end-of-life due to this liner, but alternative approaches are emerging. Self-healing tires are better described as “self-sealing” since they do not fully restore their original properties after a puncture. With a price premium of about 30% more than standard tires, these tires remain a high-end option in the mid-term, primarily adopted by luxury vehicle owners. Convenience is the main selling point.



Self-Healing Coatings and Paints



Paint protection film typically consists of a polyurethane wrap that flows into scratches. The film closely resembles vinyl bumper sticker material but is significantly thicker, making it highly durable while remaining nearly invisible. Self-healing properties make it a popular choice for protecting the paint on cars and trucks. Beyond film, coatings also exist for damaged areas of vehicles, such as the front bumper, headlights, and mirror housing.



A notable example is the BMW iX, released in 2022. The updated electric motor requires less cooling than its predecessors, so the well-recognizable BMW grille has been repurposed for the iX. It houses camera technology, radar functions, various sensors, and a heating and cleaning system, making durability a top priority. To enhance resilience, the grille is coated with polyurethane, which is reported to repair minor scratches within 24 hours at room temperature or in just five minutes when exposed to warm air.



Self-Healing Asphalt



Another major source of damage to cars is the presence of potholes and other damage to the road's surface. Asphalt is typically used for flat surfaces such as roads and carparks, but as the material ages, the top surface wears and degrades. There is a significant need to enhance safety, minimize maintenance, and extend the lifespan of the large amount of asphalt surfaces worldwide.