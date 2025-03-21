BREAKING: National Oak Distributors to Merge With ISN

National Oak Distributors (NOD) and Integrated Supply Network (ISN) announced a definitive agreement March 20 to merge the two businesses. The transaction is expected to close within three weeks, according to Pete Peterson, president of ISN, who penned the letter sent by ISN's marketing department.

National Oak Distributors is a warehouse distributor in the automotive paint, body, and equipment (PBE) segment, while ISN is a warehouse distributor serving the automotive tool and equipment segment.

"The combination will mark a significant step forward in a vision to expand our geographic reach, and deliver value added services and solutions to both our suppliers and customers in everything that we do," Peterson wrote.

Peterson noted some of the benefits the merger would bring, such as:

Enhanced Capabilities: Access to a broader range of resources, expertise, technologies and distribution capabilities to deliver greater value to suppliers and customers

Expanded Opportunities: New growth opportunities to explore new products, solutions, geographies, and sales channels

Shared Culture of Excellence: Both National Oak Distributors and Integrated Supply Network share a commitment to customer success and ease of doing business and have earned the respect and trust of their customers and supplier partners, ensuring a smooth integration and a solid foundation for future success

National Oak Distributors Founder and CEO, Geoffrey Peckham will serve as the chief executive officer and chairman of the board of the merged company.

“The combined strengths of National Oak Distributors and Integrated Supply Network will create a powerhouse in the automotive aftermarket distribution industry," Peckham said. "This combination will enable us to leverage industry-leading teams, talent and expertise, expand our portfolio of innovative products and supply chain solutions, enhance our geographic reach, and grow the markets that we serve with the industry leading capabilities that National Oak Distributors and Integrated Supply Network have established in each of our 25+ years in business.”

Peterson closed the letter by writing the company would be working to integrate operations and teams.

"Our priority remains unchanged – to continue delivering exceptional service and value to our suppliers and customers while fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for the industry’s best employees. As details are confirmed, additional announcements will follow."

Peckham formed National PBE in a single Florida warehouse in 1995 and later merged with Oak Distributors to form the new company. It has since grown to 20 warehouses and facilities providing next-day delivery to 95% of the country, according to the website.