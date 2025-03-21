AkzoNobel Announces Collaboration with Collision Vision

“We are excited to collaborate with AkzoNobel to bring Collision Vision to market,” said Collision Vision Vice President Andrew Suggs. “The positive reception of Collision Vision across all segments of the industry has been encouraging. Together with AkzoNobel, we will deliver impactful solutions to thousands of new users worldwide.”

Integrating Collision Vision’s platform with AkzoNobel’s value-added tools can make collision repair shops more efficient. The collaboration can reduce the time shops spend managing certifications, training, equipment, and preventative maintenance.

“Partnering with Collision Vision in bringing this innovative software to market is a strategic move for AkzoNobel as we enhance our commitment to delivering value to our clients,” said Tony Mahon, business services manager at AkzoNobel. “We believe this alliance offers comprehensive solutions that simplify complex and redundant processes within the collision repair industry, ultimately increasing productivity.”

