    AkzoNobel Announces Collaboration with Collision Vision

    March 21, 2025
    AkzoNobel and Collision Vision partnership aims to make collision repair shops more efficient.
    AkzoNobel announced in a press release its strategic collaboration with Collision Vision to connect a collision shop from a compliance standpoint with all relevant industry providers.

    For example, Collison Vision gives a holistic understanding of the health of one’s collision shop as it pertains to OEM training and certifications status, tool availability, and compliance, health, safety, and environmental services.

    Collision Vision Screenshot

    “We are excited to collaborate with AkzoNobel to bring Collision Vision to market,” said Collision Vision Vice President Andrew Suggs. “The positive reception of Collision Vision across all segments of the industry has been encouraging. Together with AkzoNobel, we will deliver impactful solutions to thousands of new users worldwide.”

    Integrating Collision Vision’s platform with AkzoNobel’s value-added tools can make collision repair shops more efficient. The collaboration can reduce the time shops spend managing certifications, training, equipment, and preventative maintenance.

    “Partnering with Collision Vision in bringing this innovative software to market is a strategic move for AkzoNobel as we enhance our commitment to delivering value to our clients,” said Tony Mahon, business services manager at AkzoNobel. “We believe this alliance offers comprehensive solutions that simplify complex and redundant processes within the collision repair industry, ultimately increasing productivity.”

    To learn more, visit the Collision Vision website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

