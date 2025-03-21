  • Advertise
  • 2025 FenderBender and Best Repair Planner/Estimator Awards Are Open!
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • Take Our 2025 Industry Survey!
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Founding Member ColorVision Celebrates 30 Years of PPG Platinum Distributor Network

    March 21, 2025
    ColorVision
    The ColorVision Team Attends the Platinum Conference.
    The ColorVision Team Attends the Platinum Conference.

     

    Editor's Note: The following is edited from ColorVision's Painter's Pulse blog.

    Thirty years ago, Gary and Kathy Allen, made the PPG distributorship that would later be named ColorVision a founding member of the PPG Platinum Distributor network. The Allens said they saw the vision that PPG had to be the leading experts in the coatings industry. At the time the business made the transition to sell exclusively PPG Refinish products, paint was entering the stage of increased complexities. The need to focus on expertise and streamlining inventory became clear to the family business.

    In its founding stage, “The PPG leadership team valued the input that the network provides, with increased opportunities to share and act upon the needs of distributors and their customer base," Gary Allen said. “The PPG leadership team really communicated with distribution, asked for, valued, and acted upon our opinion and needs. PPG had a vision of a sustained partnership so they could use our entrepreneurship spirit to drive growth.”

    Cofounder Kathy Allen said their customer base needs an approach that is not “one size fits all.”

    “From collision to commercial to industrial and now with the addition of traffic solutions, we strive to be true partners with our customers.”

    natalie30th

    In her role overseeing the Platinum Program for the past three years, Platinum Director Natalie Scott said she views the primary advantage of working with a Platinum Distributor as “the ability to tap into a robust network of expertise and collaboration, which not only enhances the distributor's capabilities but also significantly improves the customer experience in the refinish industry.”

    Scott believes there are five key benefits of partnering with a Platinum Distributor:

    • Expertise and knowledge-sharing
    • Collaborative problem-solving
    • Enhanced customer service
    • Trust and reliability
    • Advancement of PPG’s mission
    ColorVision
    The ColorVision Team works on a Platinum exercise together
    The ColorVision Team works on a Platinum exercise together

    Customer service has always been a top priority for the network's dedicated participants, Scott said. "This commitment results in better customer support, faster response times, and a more personalized approach to meeting their needs."

    ColorVision
    Christopher Wegley and Jay Elliott of ColorVision
    Christopher Wegley and Jay Elliott of ColorVision

    The exclusive focus on PPG Refinish products, Scott said, enables ColorVision and its partner distributors to become true experts in the field. The program offers specialized training and certification for its team members, with technical representatives earning PPG Certified Distributor Tech Representative status. To reach this milestone, representatives must pass both written and in-person certifications. Gary Allen agrees that the PPG Certified Distributor Tech Representative program, with its ability to recertify painters in the field, remains a key competitive advantage.

     

    Kathy Allen agrees that collaborative problem solving is an advantage of the program.

    “We lean on the PPG Platinum and Refinish Teams, as well as our PPG Platinum Distributor Network across the country, to enable our ColorVision team to help our customers grow and reach their full potential. We owe our successes as a company to the partnerships we have been fortunate to maintain with both our customers and the PPG Platinum Network.”

    Today, this robust network composes of 170 distributors with over 680 locations across the United States and Canada. 

    “Thirty years later, I’m proud of our Platinum Network," Gary Allen said. "Our forum groups have been invaluable to all who have been involved. Being able to bounce successes and failures off your peers has been such an advantage. Advantages of singlemindedness is still there. We have grown into the largest independent distribution business in our industry. We are still strategically using our entrepreneurial spirit to expand and drive growth.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.