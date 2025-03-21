Founding Member ColorVision Celebrates 30 Years of PPG Platinum Distributor Network

Editor's Note: The following is edited from ColorVision's Painter's Pulse blog.

Thirty years ago, Gary and Kathy Allen, made the PPG distributorship that would later be named ColorVision a founding member of the PPG Platinum Distributor network. The Allens said they saw the vision that PPG had to be the leading experts in the coatings industry. At the time the business made the transition to sell exclusively PPG Refinish products, paint was entering the stage of increased complexities. The need to focus on expertise and streamlining inventory became clear to the family business.

In its founding stage, “The PPG leadership team valued the input that the network provides, with increased opportunities to share and act upon the needs of distributors and their customer base," Gary Allen said. “The PPG leadership team really communicated with distribution, asked for, valued, and acted upon our opinion and needs. PPG had a vision of a sustained partnership so they could use our entrepreneurship spirit to drive growth.”

Cofounder Kathy Allen said their customer base needs an approach that is not “one size fits all.”

“From collision to commercial to industrial and now with the addition of traffic solutions, we strive to be true partners with our customers.”