    AsTech and Launch Tech USA Integration Brings Service to Compatible Platforms

    March 20, 2025
    More than 5,000 diagnostic tools will come with the asTech Connect app pre-installed, providing access to user tutorial videos on-screen and remote access to OEM tools.
    AsTech and Launch Tech Co., Ltd. now offer integration on all compatible Launch Tech USA-branded diagnostic platforms, according to a news release. The asTech/Launch Tech USA tool is currently compatible with the latest version SmartLink C. The asTech/Launch Tech USA icon can instantly access the asTech Connect app, with no downloads required.  

    Using asTech Connect, mechanical shops can gain remote access to OEM tools for reprogramming events. Virtual technicians replace dealerships or mobile vehicle calibration services with faster and more affordable services, while maintaining all work in-house. On-screen videos guide new users through the scan and calibration process. Users can chat or text with the remote technician during the job. 

    AsTech is now live on compatible Launch Tech USA devices. Shops that do not currently have an asTech account can easily register by tapping the icon and completing the registration process. There is no setup or monthly fee for asTech Connect. Shops only pay when using asTech Connect services to complete a calibration and can cancel at any time with no additional costs. 

    To celebrate the debut of asTech/Launch Tech USA on compatible devices, new users will receive scans completed during their first month for free. 

    AsTech is a Repairify company and a global provider of remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries. Launch Tech Co., Ltd. is a global supplier of automotive diagnostic tools and solutions. 

    For more information, visit the asTech website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

