Quality Collision Group Acquires Eveland Bros. Collision Repair Center

Quality Collision Group has expanded its footprint by acquiring Eveland Bros. Collision Repair Center in Johnson County, Kansas, according to a press release.

The release notes the acquisition marks QCG’s entry into its 12th state, growing its network and commitment to providing high-quality collision repair services nationwide.

Eveland Bros. Collision Repair Center was founded in 1978 by brothers Bill and Mark Eveland, serving the greater Kansas City metro area since. The single-location shop is a valuable addition to the QCG network. It has 12 original equipment manufacturer certifications from brands including Porsche, Rivian, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar/Land Rover. With the acquisition of Eveland Bros. Collision, QCG now holds more than 360 manufacturer certifications across all of its locations.

“We are extremely excited to bring Eveland Bros. Collision into the Quality Collision Group team,” said Blake Farley, executive VP of Operations at QCG. “The shop has an extremely reputable name within their community, and we look forward to leveraging their insight regarding OEM certifications in the collision space.”

Bill and Mark Eveland built a reputable name for themselves with their OEM-centric collision repair and highly regarded customer service. The two brothers cultivated an elevated standard within their shop that exemplifies what QCG is accomplishing.

“It has been amazing to see Quality Collision Group’s impact on our industry,” Bill and Mark Eveland said. “It is an honor to join QCG’s network, and we know that our shop is only going to continue its growth with them.”

Eveland Bros. Collision is QCG’s first shop located in Kansas, with close proximity to the 14 Schaefer Autobody Centers locations in Missouri and Illinois.