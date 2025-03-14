Collision P.R.E.P. Sessions Headline Southeast Collision Conference

The lineup kicks off on Friday, May 2, with Anderson’s “Stay Humble, Stay Hungry” session, which is followed by an OEM Panel discussion lunch-and-learn. Attendees can choose from “Death of the Estimator Role” by Andrew Batenhorst, bodyshop manager of Pacific BMW, and “Keep it Kleen: The True Cost of Contamination” by Rick Selover, national account manager at Garmat. Rounding out the first day is Danny Gredinberg, administrator at Database Enhancement Gateway, and Kyle Motzkus, trainer/repair planner at Quality Collision Group. They will discuss how to streamline the repair process. Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals, will host an informative session on elevating customer service.

Saturday, May 3, starts with two options: Lee Rush, manager of business consulting services at Sherwin-Williams Automotive, hosts “There's Big Money in Workshop Organization” as a critical component of an agile shop and Steve Dawson, mid-Atlantic regional manager for Hunter Engineering, will lead a discussion on the team approach to “Taking the Blind Spots out of ADAS Calibration.”

The lunch-and-learn is about how “Change is Inevitable, Growth is Optional,” featuring Mike Jones, president of Discover Leadership Training. For the final sessions of the conference, repairers can attend an interactive panel discussion with shop owners, led by Anderson, about how to research, perform, and document safety inspections. Taylor Moss, manager of the Repair Intelligence team at OEConnection, will discuss the effects of AI in collision repair and what they can mean for you.



The sessions will inform, engage, and challenge what repairers think about the current and future state of the industry and their place in it. It will present opportunities to implement new strategies to improve business operations and the way repairers interact with the larger industry segments.



For more information about the Collision P.R.E.P. schedule or to register, visit the SCC page here.