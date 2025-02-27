I-CAR Celebrates Key Milestones Heading Into National Conference

I-CAR, the collision repair industry's leader in technical educational programming, related technical services, and industry talent solutions, is heading into the 2025 National Conference with significant initiatives that will enhance collision repair education and related standards for complete, safe, quality repairs, and that will tackle the technician shortage that continues to affect the entire industry. Among these are enhancements to its I-CAR Academy entry-level curriculum for schools and shops and the addition of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) learning requirements to its Gold Class and Platinum recognition programs. These efforts are further underscored by the achievement of 10,000 Gold Class shops in 2024, updated consumer promotional materials for Gold Class repair facilities, and the debut of the "I Count on I-CAR" marketing campaign.

Key Milestone Achieved: 10,000 Gold Class Shops

I-CAR ended 2024 with 10,014 Gold Class shops across the U.S. This achievement is more than a number—it's a testament to the industry's collective commitment to excellence in the face of the ongoing technical tsunami™ of continuous advancement in vehicle and repair technologies. As modern vehicles become increasingly complex, expanding the Gold Class network ensures more communities have access to expertly trained repair professionals who prioritize safety, quality, and continuous education. This growth aligns with I-CAR's mission to equip technicians with the knowledge and skills to navigate emerging technologies and safeguard the driving public with complete, safe, and quality repairs. This 10,000 shop milestone also serves as the half-way point to I-CAR's longer-term goal of 20,000 Gold Class Shops, growing from 2,661 Gold Class shops in 2012, "Achieving this milestone reflects our industry's shared vision, aligning advanced vehicle technology with repair expertise to help ensure driver safety on the road," said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR.

ADAS Training: Enhancing Gold Class Standards

To address the growing complexity of ADAS, I-CAR has updated its Gold Class recognition requirements. The latest role-relevant online ADAS courses were incorporated into five key Platinum roles to help ensure that:

Refinish Technicians ensure coatings don't hinder sensors.

Structural Technicians align ADAS-critical structural components.Non-Structural Technicians fit and calibrate ADAS components.

Estimators and Repair Planners assess and coordinate ADAS repairs.

Auto Physical Damage Appraisers evaluate ADAS-related repair needs.

Furthermore, Gold Class facilities conducting in-house ADAS calibrations must appoint an ADAS Technician by their 2026 renewal. This technician will work toward achieving ADAS Technician Platinum Recognition by their 2027 renewal as part of the enhanced Gold Class standards. This ensures expertise in repairs of ADAS-equipped vehicles, helping to maintain vehicle safety systems as designed and protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the road.

I-CAR Academy Recognition: Supporting Shop Growth and Technician Development

Building on the success of the I-CAR Academy for Shops program, I-CAR introduces I-CAR Academy designation for Gold Class shops. This designation provides enhanced visibility, recruiting support, and benefits reinforcing I-CAR's mission to address the technician shortage. Gold Class collision repair facilities earning I-CAR Academy designation will employ badged mentors and team leaders and will utilize I-CAR Academy Curriculum to support entry-level technicians through graduation. These facilities will gain priority placement on CollisionCareers.com, with access to new technician recruitment through the site's upcoming job board as well as I-CAR's new Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program—both scheduled to launch later this year.

"I Count on I-CAR" Marketing Campaign: Elevating Collision Repair Awareness

I-CAR's new marketing campaign, "I Count on I-CAR," highlights the critical role of collision repair in society by taking a ubiquitous approach to showing many audiences, including all six segments of the industry, as well as the millions of drivers on America's roads who "count on I-CAR" every day.

Through various media channels, and with assets that will be made available to the industry for further promotion and co-opting, the campaign highlights the consumer benefit of properly trained technicians and credentialized shops, while increasing the value of I-CAR Gold Class for the shops that invest in education. The campaign aims to elevate the perception of collision repair while ensuring consumers and future technicians understand the importance of this profession.

Commitment to a Dynamic and Enduring Future

"Our latest initiatives exemplify I-CAR's unwavering commitment to driving collision repair excellence," said Van Alstyne. "By staying at the forefront of the industry and equipping professionals with the tools, resources, and education they need, we are fulfilling the vision, for the ultimate benefit of consumers everywhere."

