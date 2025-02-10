PPG Returns with Tasca Racing for 2025 Drag-racing Season

PPG recently announced it has extended its sponsorship of the Tasca Racing team for the 2025 season. The eye-catching PPG nitro Mustang Dark Horse Funny Car will be on the track for four events this year, including three National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mission Foods Drag Racing Series races.

The PPG Nitro Mustang Funny Car debuted Feb. 6-8 at the PRO (Professional Racers Owners Organization) Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. At the inaugural event last year, driver Bob Tasca III made drag racing history in the PPG Nitro Mustang Funny Car. Tasca set a speed record the first day, then eclipsed it the next day by piloting the car to a record-breaking 341.68 mph, marking the first pass over 340 mph by a wheel-driven vehicle in drag racing history.

In addition to the PRO Superstar Shootout, PPG will serve as the primary sponsor for the following races:

NHRA Gatornationals Mar. 6-9 at Gainesville, Florida

NHRA New England Nationals May 30-Jun. 1 at Epping, New Hampshire

Virginia NHRA Nationals Jun. 20-22 at North Dinwiddie, Virginia\

Tasca Racing, led by Bob Tasca III, team owner and driver, is running the full schedule in this year’s NHRA Nitro Funny Car division. The team’s 11,000+-horsepower Nitro Mustang Funny Car will display the PPG logo in every race. Tasca is also vice president of the Tasca Automotive Group, a key customer of PPG’s Automotive Refinish business.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the PPG Nitro Funny Car,” said Tasca. “PPG has supported us on and off the racetrack since the beginning. We’ve been working hard this off-season, and we’ve got big plans for 2025.”

“2025 is going to be an exciting year,” said Bill Shaw, PPG global business director, strategic initiatives, Automotive Refinish. “Part of what makes PPG and Bob Tasca great partners is our pursuit of excellence. Bob strives for it not only in his dealerships and body shops but on the track as well. The team accomplished a great feat in 2024, so I know they’ll aim for more this year.”

PPG and Tasca have built a strong partnership for more than 25 years. The Tasca Automotive Group operates multiple franchise car dealerships, collision centers and service centers that use PPG products. The PPG Envirobase High Performance paint system is the brand of choice in the company’s collision centers.