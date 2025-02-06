ProColor Collision Franchisee Opens First of Two New Collision Repair Facilities to Serve Bakersfield, CA

Owner Qazi Asad, a 37-year industry veteran, and his leadership team of Obeer Qazi, CFO, and Saady Qazi, vice president of operations, continue to grow their service to area residents and businesses with the opening of ProColor Collision Bakersfield Southwest, four months after having opened ProColor Collision Lynwood.

With a 12-feet wide and 30-feet deep semi downdraft paint booth with 14 ft. ceilings, this facility can accommodate all types of vehicles, including large vans, recreational vehicles, and semi-trucks. Additionally, ProColor Collision Bakersfield Southwest is prioritizing collision repair services specifically for all brands of electric vehicles.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, including the Pro Spot i5s spot welding system, aluminum repair tools, rivet guns, a Spanesi 106 Series repair bench with the Naja 3D Measuring System, John Bean Tru-Point one-stop ADAS calibration solution and Snap-on wheel alignment.

“The ProColor Collision and Fix Network teams take pride in helping individual shop owners like Qazi achieve their dream of opening additional locations to better serve their communities with quality collision repair services, employment opportunities and general community support,” said Scott Bridges, senior vice president of Fix Network, ProColor Collision. “Qazi is dedicated to making a difference through his community civic activities, including volunteering as a first responder, and by continuing to use the ProColor Collision resources to grow his two current locations and further expand to serve additional individuals, businesses and communities.”