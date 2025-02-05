  • Advertise
    Jake Rodenroth Named Chief Revenue Officer of Quality Collision Group

    Feb. 5, 2025
    With nearly 25 years in the collision repair industry, he's noted for his extensive expertise in OEM repairs.
    Quality Collision Group (QCG), a rapidly expanding network of high-quality body shops specializing in OEM-certified repairs, is thrilled to announce Jake Rodenroth’s appointment as the new chief revenue officer, according to a news release.

    Rodenroth offers a wealth of industry knowledge and has a career in the collision industry dating back to May 2000. He also brings extensive expertise in OEM repairs, having previously served as senior operations manager of the North American Body Repair Program at Lucid Motors. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the performance and training of the North American Approved Shop Network.

    “We’re pleased to welcome Jake Rodenroth to our leadership team as our new chief revenue officer,” said Jerod Guerin, CEO and founder of Quality Collision Group. “Having someone of Jake’s caliber, with experience leading growth at an OE level, is a game-changer for us. His expertise will help position us for long-term success.”

    As chief revenue officer, Rodenroth will work closely with the executive team to drive growth at QCG. 

     “I’m excited to be joining QCG at such an important time in their growth journey,” Rodenroth said. “QCG’s dedication to excellence and OEM repairs aligns perfectly with my expertise. I’m committed to supporting QCG’s continued growth and expanding their reach.”

    Rodenroth officially began serving in his new role Jan. 6.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

