Southeast Collision Conference sign-ups now open

Vendors, sponsors, and attendees are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference (SCC).

The conference will take place from May 1-3.

This year’s event will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown Richmond, Virginia, centrally located on the I-95 corridor and only minutes from the Richmond Airport.

The event will feature the Collision P.R.E.P. education series, which promises a full slate of nationally recognized speakers and will continue to bring leading-edge topics pertinent to repair industry advancements.

SCC will again bring its premier tradeshow and education opportunity to the East Coast, featuring elevated experiences for both attendees and vendors. This year’s event will include the national Collision Industry Conference, just prior to the kickoff of the show.

As with last year, there will be national-level contributors, speakers, and vendors participating in the events.

As the event comes sooner, more information is expected be released.