  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Southeast Collision Conference sign-ups now open

    Feb. 3, 2025
    The event will feature the Collision P.R.E.P. education series and more.
    SCC
    SCC Logo

    Vendors, sponsors, and attendees are encouraged to sign up for the upcoming Southeast Collision Conference (SCC).

    The conference will take place from May 1-3.

    This year’s event will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in downtown Richmond, Virginia, centrally located on the I-95 corridor and only minutes from the Richmond Airport.

    The event will feature the Collision P.R.E.P. education series, which promises a full slate of nationally recognized speakers and will continue to bring leading-edge topics pertinent to repair industry advancements.

    SCC will again bring its premier tradeshow and education opportunity to the East Coast, featuring elevated experiences for both attendees and vendors. This year’s event will include the national Collision Industry Conference, just prior to the kickoff of the show.

    As with last year, there will be national-level contributors, speakers, and vendors participating in the events.

    As the event comes sooner, more information is expected be released.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.