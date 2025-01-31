  • Advertise
    CIECA Introduces New Board of Trustees

    Jan. 31, 2025
    The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year.
    CIECA
    From Left: Ashley Denison, Kim DeVallance Caron, Brady Bonner, Ed Mondragon, and Ken Eagleson.
    During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association’s (CIECA) board of trustees meeting in Palm Springs, California, on January 23, the organization’s board of trustees named the following officers for 2025.

    • Chair: Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions

    • Vice chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, business development director for Enterprise Mobility

    • Treasurer: Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEM

    • Secretary: Ed Mondragon, property and casualty claims director, State Farm

    • Past chair: Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision

    The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

