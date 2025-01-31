CIECA Introduces New Board of Trustees

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association’s (CIECA) board of trustees meeting in Palm Springs, California, on January 23, the organization’s board of trustees named the following officers for 2025.

Chair: Brady Bonner, vice president of client sales and support, Safelite Solutions

Vice chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, business development director for Enterprise Mobility

Treasurer: Ken Eagleson, vice president of business development, OEM

Secretary: Ed Mondragon, property and casualty claims director, State Farm

Past chair: Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision

The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.