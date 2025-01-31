  • Advertise
    Federated Continues Sponsorship of DIRTcar Nationals, World of Outlaws

    Jan. 31, 2025
    The DIRTcar Nationals are held until Febuary 15.
    For the third consecutive year, Federated Auto Parts will sponsor the World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals in February, along with select World of Outlaws races during the 2025 season.

    In addition, Federated will sponsor the World of Outlaws work area and be a prominent associate sponsor on Shark Racing’s No. 1 sprint car, driven by Logan Schuchart.

    “The first two years of partnership with World of Outlaws has exceeded our expectations. We heard from many members and customers, all with positive feedback about our participation in the top dirt track racing series in the country,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing and member services for Federated. “We are thrilled to extend the Federated partnership with Logan Schuchart for the coming year. Logan represents Federated exceptionally well both on and off the track, and we are looking forward to another impressive season ahead.”

    Schuchart finished seventh in the 2024 World of Outlaws season points standings, recording one win and 20 top-five finishes. The Federated logo will appear on the nose wing of Schuchart’s sprint car for most of the 2025 season, with Federated also serving as the primary sponsor of select races.

    The season kicks off with the 54th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals held January 30 to Febuary 15 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, and the World of Outlaws sprint car races will take place Febuary 5-8 as part of the DIRTcar Nationals. Additionally, at every World of Outlaws sprint car race, the work area at each track will be branded as the Federated Car Care work zone.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

