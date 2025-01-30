TOPDON US and Vehicles for Change Partner to Offer Training and Transportation for Those in Need

TOPDON US is teaming up with Maryland-based Vehicles for Change (VFC) , a non-profit dedicated to bringing independent transportation and automotive training to as many people as possible.

Through its TOPUP Initiative, TOPDON will donate a series of professional diagnostic tools and products that will be used at three training locations to support justice-involved students who are working towards their Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certification.

“Vehicles for Change is an amazing organization making a lasting and meaningful impact on the lives of individuals and families across New England,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “Our TOPUP Initiative was designed to provide the tools and technology that students need to enjoy successful careers in the automotive industry. Vehicles for Change is taking that same philosophy to individuals facing employment barriers, including those who are justice-involved and want to be formally trained as automotive technicians. We’re proud to help support their great mission by supplying products to help those individuals learn more about working on vehicles.”

As part of its Full Circle Auto Training Center, VFC operates a retail service garage for the public. The garage operates under the supervision of Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified master mechanics and Maryland state licensed inspectors. It provides basic auto repair, brakes, tune ups, tires, factory scheduled maintenance, and oil changes, among other repair services.

TOPDON is donating a set of professional diagnostic tools to Vehicles for Change that will be used at each of the three training locations. These include the V2200 Peak Amp Jump Starter, Power Bank and Flashlight; Tornado3000 30A Smart Charger and Power Supply 12V/24V, BT600 12V Battery and 12V/24V System Tester w/Built-in Printer; and the Phoenix Lite 3 8-inch OE-Level Scan Tool, Service Functions, Bi-Directional Controls and CANFD.

“Our vision is to empower families who struggle financially with reliable transportation and provide justice-involved individuals with opportunities to have a meaningful career,” said Martin Schwartz, president of Vehicles for Change. “Even with mass transit, low-income families struggle to reach jobs they’re qualified for, make routine trips to the grocery store, or make a doctor’s visit. These challenges have an immediate impact on providing for their families. We’re giving struggling families a chance to improve their lives, as well as support justice-involved individuals by giving them an opportunity to learn how to work on cars that can lead to a meaningful career.”

Vehicles for Change accepts donated vehicles from any location in the country, regardless of the condition. ASE certified mechanics inspect every donated vehicle and determine how to derive the greatest value for VFC families while maximizing the donor’s tax deduction. Repairs and maintenance on donated vehicles are performed, in part, by recently incarcerated individuals who are seeking to earn their ASE certification.

Since 1999, Vehicles for Change has awarded more than 8,000 cars to low-income families, changing the lives of more than 28,000 people.

TOPDON’s TOP-UP program was created as a global initiative and introduced into the U.S. in 2022. The U.S. program supports community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions that are dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce.