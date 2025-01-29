AutoZone VP Enters AACF Board of Trustees

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) announced the appointment of Ken Jaycox to its board of trustees.

Jaycox a wealth of leadership experience and industry expertise to the foundation, further strengthening AACF's mission to support automotive aftermarket professionals and their families in times of need.

Jaycox serves as senior vice president, commercial, and is a member of AutoZone’s executive committee. His impressive professional background spans more than 30 years, during which he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in national and local sales teams, technology transformation, and e-commerce.

Before joining AutoZone, Jaycox was senior vice president and chief commercial officer for United States Steel, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation. His career began in the beverage industry, where he honed his expertise on Coca-Cola’s commercial leadership team across the United States. Ken also held key leadership positions, including Vice President, Sourcing and Category Manager at Compass Group, and contributed to the success of Sysco through his leadership of various commercial and technology transformation initiatives.

Ken holds a bachelor of arts in communication and marketing from Saint Louis University. Outside of his professional life, Ken enjoys spending time outdoors, reflecting his passion for connecting with nature.

“I’m honored and excited to join the AACF Board of Trustees and join in the support of my fellow automotive aftermarket industry members and their families,” Jaycox said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ken Jaycox to the AACF Board of Trustees,” said John Kairys, executive director. “Ken’s compassion, deep care for others, and commitment to making a difference align perfectly with our mission. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to provide hope and help to those in need within our industry.”