ASE Education Foundation Announces New Officers and Board Members

The ASE Education Foundation has announced its new officers and board members for the coming year, according to a news release.

The new chair of the ASE Education Foundation is Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive. Brian LaCroix, automotive instructor at Capital Region BOCES holds the role of vice chair. Jim Sennett, manager of automotive repair programs for the American Automobile Association (AAA) is treasurer and Fay Watts, technical support operations (TSO) technician development manager for Ford, serves as secretary. Serving as past chair is Joelle Pollak, co-founder of Promotive.

Two new board members, Andrew Graham, automotive instructor at Forsyth Central High School in Georgia and Doug Wilberg, senior manager, Military Transitions Program with Caliber Collision Centers, began their three-year terms the first of the year.

Departing from the ASE Education board are Mitch Becker, operations specialist, Protech Automotive Solutions; Dennis Harden, retired chief of career and technical education for the Iowa Department of Education; Eric Kenar, former manager, technician environment and service technical college for General Motors; and Trey Michael, former board chair and director CTE and career pathways, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

“We thank these officers and board members for generously sharing their time and expertise to guide the ASE Education Foundation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “As we address the technician shortage and advance significant initiatives in the coming year, their experience and knowledge will be indispensable. We appreciate all foundation board members, past and present, for their active participation and unwavering interest in the future of the transportation industry."