    Atlanta Body Shops Busy After Snowfall

    Jan. 27, 2025
    One shop manager said he saw a 25% uptick in business.
    AdobeStock_404554033
    Ice Road

    Driving on ice for a single driver, who regularly does so half the year, is a slight adjustment but easy once you get the hang of it.

    If there were a whole metro area like that, well, that sounds like trouble. Viral videos are circulating, showing pile-ups happening in real time in the Atlanta area, featuring drivers feeling helpless.

    At the same time, body shops, no surprise, are reporting being a lot busier than normal.

    Melvin Little Jr., manager of Rogers Classic Collision in Conyers, Georgia, told local outlets and FenderBender that business went up 25 percent.

    When asked if he believes his business and other shops are able to handle the sudden uptick, he said, “It depends. I know my location can because we’re big enough and staffed enough.”

    Little expressed sympathy for smaller shops that might not be able to take the extra work. He also mentioned that they aren’t in a situation yet where he would tell potential customers that there is a backlog.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

