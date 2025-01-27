Atlanta Body Shops Busy After Snowfall

Driving on ice for a single driver, who regularly does so half the year, is a slight adjustment but easy once you get the hang of it.
If there were a whole metro area like that, well, that sounds like trouble. Viral videos are circulating, showing pile-ups happening in real time in the Atlanta area, featuring drivers feeling helpless.
At the same time, body shops, no surprise, are reporting being a lot busier than normal.
Melvin Little Jr., manager of Rogers Classic Collision in Conyers, Georgia, told local outlets and FenderBender that business went up 25 percent.
When asked if he believes his business and other shops are able to handle the sudden uptick, he said, “It depends. I know my location can because we’re big enough and staffed enough.”
Little expressed sympathy for smaller shops that might not be able to take the extra work. He also mentioned that they aren’t in a situation yet where he would tell potential customers that there is a backlog.