    NACAT Conference Registration Opening Soon

    Jan. 24, 2025
    Automotive teachers from all sectors, including collision, are welcome to be a part of the event.
    NACAT logo

    The North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference and expo is coming to Detroit, Michigan, from June 9-12.

    Registration for the four-day event will open on Monday, January 27.

    “NACAT is an organization that was founded for automotive teachers by automotive teachers,” NACAT President Drew Barnes told FenderBender in a 2024 interview.

    “As you transition from the industry into education, it’s a whole different world,” Barnes explained. “Much of the training provided by school districts and universities doesn’t really cater to the automotive instructor.”

    Aside from training opportunities for teachers to stay informed about the latest changes in the automotive repair space, attendees can also expect meet-and-greets, a BBQ, keynote speakers, and more.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

