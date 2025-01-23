Snap-on Offers Buy One, Get One Free Software Upgrade Offer

Snap-on is offering customers who have not recently updated their diagnostic software the opportunity to purchase the current software upgrade now and receive the upcoming spring software release free of charge. Eligible customers can take advantage of this buy one, get one software promotion through March 30, 2025.

By upgrading to the current software release, technicians will be confident that their diagnostic tool is ready to serve customers from the moment they power on, with the latest coverage and industry-exclusive features for general and collision repair for Asian, domestic, and European vehicles.

Highlights of the Latest Software Release:

Increased Coverage: 50 makes, including 16 Asian, 22 domestic, and 12 European, with the introduction of Tesla.

50 makes, including 16 Asian, 22 domestic, and 12 European, with the introduction of Tesla. 2024 Model Year Updates: Chevrolet, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volvo.

Chevrolet, Genesis, GMC, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, and Volvo. 2024 Code Scan and Clear: Available for all makes.

Available for all makes. New Models Added: Tesla S, X, 3, and Y; Alfa Romeo Tonale; Lexus NX250, NX350, NX450+, and RX500H.

Tesla S, X, 3, and Y; Alfa Romeo Tonale; Lexus NX250, NX350, NX450+, and RX500H. Additional Content: More for Ford and GMC cars and light-duty trucks.

Preview of the Spring Release:

2024 Model Year Coverage Updates: Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Jaguar, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chrysler, Fiat, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Jaguar, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Volkswagen. 2025 Code Scan and Clear: Available for all makes.

Available for all makes. Additional Features: Plentiful ADAS and EV coverage, exclusive guided component tests, and component location images.

Customers should speak with their Snap-on Franchisee to ensure they qualify for the buy one, get one software promotion.