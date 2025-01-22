  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    George Arrants of ASE a Featured Panelist at NADA

    Jan. 22, 2025
    The discussion will focus on the tech shortage challenging many dealerships and how they can address it.
    ASE
    ASE

    George Arrants, vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, will be one of the featured panelists for a discussion entitled “Finding and Keeping Technicians,” according to a news release.

    Held during the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) event in New Orleans, the panel will take place on Friday, January 24 at 3:30 p.m. in room 215 of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

    The discussion will focus on how the shortage of qualified technicians is a challenge for many dealerships and how they can attract qualified technicians. The panelists will examine the latest data on what technicians are looking for in a career and provide effective recruitment and development strategies. In addition, they will discuss alternative talent pools, grow-your-own programs and strategies to retain top technicians.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.