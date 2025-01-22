George Arrants of ASE a Featured Panelist at NADA

George Arrants, vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, will be one of the featured panelists for a discussion entitled “Finding and Keeping Technicians,” according to a news release.

Held during the 2025 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) event in New Orleans, the panel will take place on Friday, January 24 at 3:30 p.m. in room 215 of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The discussion will focus on how the shortage of qualified technicians is a challenge for many dealerships and how they can attract qualified technicians. The panelists will examine the latest data on what technicians are looking for in a career and provide effective recruitment and development strategies. In addition, they will discuss alternative talent pools, grow-your-own programs and strategies to retain top technicians.