    Florida Body Shop Doubles in Space for Tesla Repairs

    Jan. 17, 2025
    The enlarged facility features equipment designed specifically for Tesla vehicles,
    Northwest Collision Center
    Northwest Collision Center team

    Northwest Collision Center, located in St. Petersburg, Florida, announced the expansion of its facility from 17,000 to 39,000 square feet on January 15.

    This growth reflects the company’s “dedication to meeting the increasing demands of its customers and solidifying its position as a leader in Tesla-certified auto body repairs,” according to a press release. 

    The expansion provides Northwest Collision Center with additional capacity to handle a growing customer base and implement cutting-edge technology. The enlarged facility features "state-of-the-art" equipment designed specifically for Tesla vehicles, ensuring precise and efficient repairs that meet the highest industry standards for Tesla auto repair. 

    “Our expanded facility delivers unmatched precision and efficiency, setting a new standard in exceptional auto body repairs, especially for Tesla owners,” said Gregory Descent, owner of Northwest Collision Center. 

    In addition to specializing in Tesla repairs, Northwest Collision Center continues to provide a full range of services for all makes and models, including: 

    • Auto painting and restoration 
    • Frame straightening 
    • Paintless dent repair 
    • 24-hour towing services 
    • Lifetime warranties on repairs 
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

