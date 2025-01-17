  • Advertise
    ASE Winter Registration Now Open

    Jan. 17, 2025
    ASE provides certification tests for collision repair.
    ASE
    ASE logo

    The winter registration period for the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) testing period is now open.

    Those who register now through March 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE certification tests.

    ASE provides three convenient certification options:

    1. In-Person Testing: All tests can be taken in person at over 450 secure, proctored Prometric test centers, available year-round on weekdays, evenings and weekends.
    2. ProProctor Remote Testing: This online option allows individuals to take ASE recertification tests remotely.
    3. ASE Renewal App: For those with valid automobile certifications (A1-A9), the renewal app offers a streamlined way to manage recertification on a mobile device.

    ASE also offers free study guides to help with preparation for the tests. ASE study guides help test takers gauge their test readiness and help focus their preparation. The guide for each test series provides details on the individual tests, includes sample questions and offers suggestions for further preparation.

    To register and choose an available option for selected ASE certification tests, visit ASE.com, click on “register” and sign in. Once logged in, users can click on “orders” and then “store” where they can locate the tests they want to take. After adding those tests to the cart, they can check out and registration is complete. For assistance, registrants should contact ASE customer service at 800-390-6789.

    ASE provides certification tests for collision repair, among other automotive topics.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

