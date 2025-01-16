  • Advertise
    CIF Starts Fundraiser for California Fire Victims

    Jan. 16, 2025
    Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders.
    Governor Newsom
    Fire-Flag

    The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) started a fundraiser specifically to raise money for helping fellow industry members affected by the recent California wildfires. 

    In an email to FenderBender, Petra Schroeder, a long-time CIF trustee, confirmed that as of January 16, only one application had been submitted by a repairer from the Los Angeles area who needs help since the fires began. 

    "We are prepared and want to help," Schroeder said in a phone call with FenderBender

    Also, on January 16, CBS reported that fires across the L.A. area have killed at least 25 people, with 26 reported missing, destroyed more than 12,000 structures, and charred more than 60 square miles. 

    Tens of thousands are under evacuation orders. 

    Continue Reading

