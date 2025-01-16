  • Advertise
    AASP-MN’s Automotive Scholarships Up for Grabs

    Jan. 16, 2025
    Collision repair students have an opportunity to take advantage of this scholarship.
    The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will be awarding up to $20,000 in scholarships to select students enrolled in post-secondary automotive (auto service or collision repair) programs. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $2,500 per student and can be applied towards tuition or tool purchases.

    To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled in a Minnesota-based ASE-accredited automotive program in the fall of 2024. Applications will be reviewed by a committee of industry representatives, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations. Applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked no later than March 31.

    Applications can be downloaded from the Alliance’s website, or submitted online at automotivescholarships.com/scholarships/alliance. Online submissions give students the opportunity to compete for several different awards, including those offered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation Scholarship Committee and over 40 other automotive aftermarket organizations and companies. Specific requirements for each organization’s awards can be found at www.automotivescholarships.com.

    The Education Fund was established in 2002 to provide financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the independent automotive service industry. Since that time, nearly $330,000 has been invested in student scholarships, SkillsUSA, and automotive education programs throughout the state. In 2016, AASP-MN’s efforts to attract a future workforce expanded significantly with the creation of Minnesota Careers in Automotive Repair and Service (MNCARS), a statewide marketing and outreach initiative to encourage high school students to pursue an education and career in the automotive service and collision repair industry.

    Visit www.carcareers.org to learn more.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

