ASE Leadership Speaks at Washington D.C.

Dave Johnson, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), and Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation, were part of a congressional panel hosted by the Automotive Caucus.

The purpose of the panel was to discuss the technician shortage and training of the next generation of automotive technicians.

Last month, a bipartisan roundtable discussion took place at the U.S. Capitol, hosted by Reps. Troy Balderson (R-OH), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), and Marcy Kaptur (D-OH). The discussion featured a diverse group of participants from across the automotive industry.

During his presentation, Johnson provided an overview of the environment that attracts individuals to the industry, the automotive programs and apprenticeships that train aspiring technicians and some of the key factors that keep students engaged in their pursuit of becoming a professional technician.

Johnson and Coley discussed the importance of automotive service program accreditation based on industry-developed standards to ensure that students receive quality education that will help launch them into a successful professional career. In addition, they emphasized the need for recognition of professional technicians as a way of highlighting the profession.

The representatives asked the panel participants for legislative solutions to address the technician shortage. Johnson and Coley proposed several measures, including investment in automotive training infrastructure through funding for facilities and equipment; requiring ASE accreditation to ensure funded programs deliver effective results; and leveraging political influence to encourage vehicle manufacturers and larger aftermarket service chains to commit financial resources to the training and development of future technicians.

“We thank the Automotive Caucus for inviting ASE to be part of its discussion on the technician shortage and appreciate their interest in finding ways to train and retain the next generation of automotive service professionals,” Johnson said. “The variety of participants from across the industry was impressive, and it was beneficial to have Reps. Kaptur, Dingell and Balderson in attendance to hear their views and share our insights with them.”