    1. News
    2. Latest News

    CIECA Presents 'Collision Industry Update: What You Need to Know' with Greg Horn

    Jan. 15, 2025
    A range of topics will be covered in this webinar, from the impact of tariffs to inflation.
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association
    Greg Horn/CIECA

    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar will be held on Thursday, February 6 at 11 a.m. PST/1 p.m. CST/2 p.m. EST, according to a news release.

    Titled “Collision Industry Update: What You Need to Know,” the one-hour live broadcast will feature Greg Horn, chief industry relations officer at PartsTrader.

    During the free webinar, Horn will explore how recent changes and future technology trends will impact the collision industry. All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

    Topics will include:

    • How the proposed tariffs could impact the auto industry
    • Latest news on Stellantis and the UAW
    • An update on collision parts inflation
    • An overview of parts delivery days by part type

    As the chief industry relations officer at PartsTrader, Horn hosts the PartsTrader Industry Trends webinar and is a conference speaker. A true ‘car guy,’ Horn has owned over 62 cars. He started in the automotive field, working in VW and Porsche repair shops in high school.

    Horn began his auto claims career at Safeco and later held senior leadership positions at The Hartford, GMAC Insurance, National Grange Mutual, and Leader National Transport Insurance Companies. He was also the vice president of industry relations and data analytics for Mitchell International, where he published Mitchell’s Industry Trends Report. During his career, Horn has served on the I-CAR education foundation, the General Motors Safety Council, and the GM Fixed Operations Advisory Committee. He was a trustee for the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) for two years.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

