  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    B&R Auto Acquires Idaho-based Auto Supplier

    Jan. 15, 2025
    B&R Auto expands in the Mountain West region with the acquisition of Idaho-based Marler Auto Supply.
    Related To: B&R Auto
    B&R Auto Wrecking
    B&R Auto Wrecking logo

    B&R Auto a recycled automotive parts provider and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, announced the acquisition of Marler Auto Supply.

    This acquisition provides a gateway for B&R into the state of Idaho and the broader Mountain West region, further bolstering its delivery network.

    With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides high-quality recycled auto parts from its 24 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition expansion.

    Located in Idaho Falls, ID, Marler offers a full suite of recycled auto parts to both retail and commercial customers in Idaho and adjacent states. Family-owned for over 30 years, Marler will become a part of the B&R network and meaningfully expand its suite of products and delivery capabilities.

    "The acquisition of Marler will enhance B&R's product selection and service levels for our customers," said Cris Hollingsworth, CEO of B&R Auto. "We are excited to continue building upon the reputation of service, quality, and reliability that Marler has created over the past 30-plus years and expand our combined footprint into the Mountain West region."

    "We are proud of our family legacy that has supported our growth," said Bruce Marler, founder of Marler. "When we decided it was time to join a larger organization to accelerate our growth, B&R was the clear choice. Our common values and vision for the future align well and we are excited to join B&R as the leading independent recycling network provider in the Western U.S."

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.