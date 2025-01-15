B&R Auto Acquires Idaho-based Auto Supplier

B&R Auto a recycled automotive parts provider and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, announced the acquisition of Marler Auto Supply.

This acquisition provides a gateway for B&R into the state of Idaho and the broader Mountain West region, further bolstering its delivery network.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, B&R provides high-quality recycled auto parts from its 24 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and continued acquisition expansion.

Located in Idaho Falls, ID, Marler offers a full suite of recycled auto parts to both retail and commercial customers in Idaho and adjacent states. Family-owned for over 30 years, Marler will become a part of the B&R network and meaningfully expand its suite of products and delivery capabilities.

"The acquisition of Marler will enhance B&R's product selection and service levels for our customers," said Cris Hollingsworth, CEO of B&R Auto. "We are excited to continue building upon the reputation of service, quality, and reliability that Marler has created over the past 30-plus years and expand our combined footprint into the Mountain West region."

"We are proud of our family legacy that has supported our growth," said Bruce Marler, founder of Marler. "When we decided it was time to join a larger organization to accelerate our growth, B&R was the clear choice. Our common values and vision for the future align well and we are excited to join B&R as the leading independent recycling network provider in the Western U.S."