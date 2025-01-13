﻿AACF Welcomes Auto Care Association VP to Board of Trustees

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) to announced the addition of Behzad Rassuli, senior vice president of strategic development at the Auto Care Association, to its board of trustees, according to a news release.

Rassuli brings a wealth of experience in harnessing data and technology to empower businesses and drive innovation. At the Auto Care Association, he has overseen key initiatives such as the Auto Care Factbook, Auto Care TrendLens, and Demand Index, which provide critical insights and business intelligence to the industry. His forward-thinking approach and commitment to collaboration align closely with AACF’s goal of fostering a compassionate and resilient aftermarket community.

“We are excited to welcome Behzad Rassuli to the AACF Board of Trustees,” said Jon Owens, AACF board president. “His deep industry knowledge and dedication to supporting the automotive aftermarket community will help us expand our reach and impact. Behzad’s leadership and innovative perspective are invaluable additions to our team.”

“It is an honor to join the AACF Board of Trustees and contribute to the work this organization does to support members of our industry in times of need,” said Rassuli. “One of the most unique advantages of our industry is its focus on care and collaboration, and I am committed to advancing AACF’s mission to provide a vital safety net for those facing unexpected challenges.”