    Team PRP Acquires Midwest Automotive Trucking

    Jan. 13, 2025
    Team PRP is a network of automotive recyclers across North America.
    From left: Karl Million and Jarret Hann,
    Team Premium Recycled Parts (PRP), a cooperative network of independently-owned automotive recyclers, announced the acquisition of Midwest Automotive Trucking, according to a news release.

    “By bringing Midwest Automotive Trucking under our direct control, we are able to ensure seamless transportation services tailored to meet the unique needs of our member recyclers,” said Dan Snyder, chairman of Team PRP. “This acquisition empowers Team PRP to further its mission of delivering consistent quality and efficient logistics solutions across our network.

    “This purchase allows us to maximize operational benefits while limiting individual member liability. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, as it enhances our ability to support members’ businesses and strengthens the cooperative as a whole.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

