Team PRP Acquires Midwest Automotive Trucking

Team Premium Recycled Parts (PRP), a cooperative network of independently-owned automotive recyclers, announced the acquisition of Midwest Automotive Trucking, according to a news release.

“By bringing Midwest Automotive Trucking under our direct control, we are able to ensure seamless transportation services tailored to meet the unique needs of our member recyclers,” said Dan Snyder, chairman of Team PRP. “This acquisition empowers Team PRP to further its mission of delivering consistent quality and efficient logistics solutions across our network.

“This purchase allows us to maximize operational benefits while limiting individual member liability. It’s a win-win for everyone involved, as it enhances our ability to support members’ businesses and strengthens the cooperative as a whole.”