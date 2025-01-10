CAWA Alerts Members on AACF Assistance During Wildfires

As the Los Angeles fires continue to rage on, leading to 10 reported deaths and nearly 200,000 people being evacuated according to ABC reporting from January 10, the California Automotive Wholesalers' Association (CAWA) alerted its members of assistance options available through the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

Rodney Pierini, president and CEO of CAWA, stated in an email to members, "Tell your family, associates, friends, and customers regarding the availability of this assistance. As we do, our prayers go out to all affected by this horrific event."

This story has been updated after Mr. Pierini reached back to FenderBender to provide additional information.

"I know we have members there (in Los Angeles), but to the extent of how many have been impacted, I don't have an answer at this time," Pierini told FenderBender after returning a phone call.

AACF helps those in the auto care industry who are struggling through life events such as illnesses and natural disasters, including wildfires.