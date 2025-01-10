  • Advertise
    CAWA Alerts Members on AACF Assistance During Wildfires

    Jan. 10, 2025
    AACF helps those in the auto care industry who are struggling through events such as wildfires.
    AdobeStock_305966707, California Automotive Wholesalers' Association
    CAWA/Fire Graphic

    As the Los Angeles fires continue to rage on, leading to 10 reported deaths and nearly 200,000 people being evacuated according to ABC reporting from January 10, the California Automotive Wholesalers' Association (CAWA) alerted its members of assistance options available through the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF).

    Rodney Pierini, president and CEO of CAWA, stated in an email to members, "Tell your family, associates, friends, and customers regarding the availability of this assistance. As we do, our prayers go out to all affected by this horrific event."

    This story has been updated after Mr. Pierini reached back to FenderBender to provide additional information.

    "I know we have members there (in Los Angeles), but to the extent of how many have been impacted, I don't have an answer at this time," Pierini told FenderBender after returning a phone call.

    AACF helps those in the auto care industry who are struggling through life events such as illnesses and natural disasters, including wildfires.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

