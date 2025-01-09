Utah High School Receives Car-O-Liner Spot Welder

Providing students in automotive classes with new resources, the businesses Young Collision, Precision for Collision and Car-O-Liner partnered with the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation to donate a high-end spot welder to Ogden High School, in Layton, Utah, on January 9.

“This is better than Christmas,” said James Cook, an automotive and collision repair teacher who’s been with the school for 19 years. “It means that we will attract more students into the program because we have the most updated equipment. It will also attract more potential employees and employers so that they can come and potentially hire our students, because they’ll be well trained on this type of equipment.”

Precision for Collision and Car-O-Liner set up a new CTR9 resistance spot welder at the school — a product that’s valued at over $42,000. The equipment will allow students to join metal sheets together with more accuracy and efficiency. According to Young Collision Director Chris Hudson, giving students access to this level of machinery while in high school is unprecedented.

“What I love about working for the Young Automotive Group is that we’re all tasked with giving back to the community,” Hudson said. “I believe that our partners are also looking to do the same. Partners like Car-O-Liner and Precision for Collision are acknowledging the need for recruiting and retention in a career field that has a serious shortage of technicians nationally. By ensuring students have the latest technology and up to date procedures, we are collectively transforming the next generation of the work force and creating opportunities within our communities.”

This effort adds to others Young Collision has been engaged in at Ogden High School. In the past, they’ve worked with Young Caring for Our Young to donate a waterborne paint mixing system, host training sessions during automotive shop classes, and participate in career day events. In total, their contributions have amounted to over $75,000 in value.