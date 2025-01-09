Utah High School Receives Car-O-Liner Spot Welder
Providing students in automotive classes with new resources, the businesses Young Collision, Precision for Collision and Car-O-Liner partnered with the Young Caring for Our Young Foundation to donate a high-end spot welder to Ogden High School, in Layton, Utah, on January 9.
“This is better than Christmas,” said James Cook, an automotive and collision repair teacher who’s been with the school for 19 years. “It means that we will attract more students into the program because we have the most updated equipment. It will also attract more potential employees and employers so that they can come and potentially hire our students, because they’ll be well trained on this type of equipment.”
Precision for Collision and Car-O-Liner set up a new CTR9 resistance spot welder at the school — a product that’s valued at over $42,000. The equipment will allow students to join metal sheets together with more accuracy and efficiency. According to Young Collision Director Chris Hudson, giving students access to this level of machinery while in high school is unprecedented.
“What I love about working for the Young Automotive Group is that we’re all tasked with giving back to the community,” Hudson said. “I believe that our partners are also looking to do the same. Partners like Car-O-Liner and Precision for Collision are acknowledging the need for recruiting and retention in a career field that has a serious shortage of technicians nationally. By ensuring students have the latest technology and up to date procedures, we are collectively transforming the next generation of the work force and creating opportunities within our communities.”
This effort adds to others Young Collision has been engaged in at Ogden High School. In the past, they’ve worked with Young Caring for Our Young to donate a waterborne paint mixing system, host training sessions during automotive shop classes, and participate in career day events. In total, their contributions have amounted to over $75,000 in value.
Earlier this year, Utah’s Association for Career and Technology Education awarded the Young Automotive Group with the Business-Education Partnership of the Year accolade in the Ogden division. The committee’s notification for the nomination cited the charitable efforts engaged in by Young Collision as well as Young Caring for Our Young.
Throughout 2024, both Young Collision and the foundation were involved in the Young Automotive Group’s celebration of 100 years in business. Founded by Seldon “Jack” Olsen in 1924, the business has expanded from a single dealership into an organization with over 30 operations across three states.
Dedicated to feeding and clothing children in need, Young Caring for Our Young has been committed to ending the cycle of poverty since 2007. Young Collision facilitates all of their community endeavors through the foundation across their four locations.
“Our company values opportunities to help that young generation of technicians,” said Mike Hasko, general manager of Precision for Collision. “We’re thankful to work together with partners like Car-O-Liner and Young Automotive who share that ambition, and actively engage in endeavors like this that have a lasting impact on futures."