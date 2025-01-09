Federated Car Care Scholarship Applications Now Accepted

Applications are now being accepted for the Federated Car Care Scholarship, according to a news release.

Administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, several scholarships will be awarded to employees and children of active Federated Car Care Center members.

Eligible applicants include those attending a two- or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive, heavy-duty or collision technician training program, or any licensed and accredited vocational school. High school seniors graduating in 2025 and heading to any of these post-secondary programs are also eligible.

The Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts in memory of Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts and the Federated Car Care program. Qualified candidates should specify “Federated” on their application when applying online by March 31.

“We are proud to once again provide scholarships for the children and employees of Car Care members, helping the recipients continue their education,” said Bo Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher Auto Parts. “The University of the Aftermarket Foundation’s platform makes the application process simple and efficient. We encourage all interested applicants to submit their applications now and we look forward to awarding Federated Car Care scholarships to another group of deserving students for the 2025-26 academic year."

Federated is one of more than 30 organizations awarding scholarships on the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarships Central website. An added bonus for students applying at AutomotiveScholarships.com is that each completed application will be considered for every scholarship that the candidate meets the qualifications.