AMI Announces Mark Claypool as Executive Director

Mark Claypool has been named the new executive director of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi), according to a news release.

Claypool, who recently retired as president of web marketing agency Optima Automotive, was also formerly the vice president of operations at VeriFacts, as well as the executive director of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Claypool took the reins of AMi on January 2. He was also co-founder of the Collision Industry Foundation and the Women’s Industry Network (WIN). Claypool’s responsibilities will include oversight of all organizational operations, infrastructures, marketing, sales, industry relationships, curriculum framework and delivery, course approvals, and processing.

“The AMi board of trustees and the ASA board of directors searched for the best possible fit to fill the AMi executive director role and we know we have found that perfect fit with Mark Claypool due to his professional background and skills. We are so happy he said yes,” commented Russell McCloud, AMi board of trustees chairman.

“I am very humbled by the outreach of the AMi board to see if I would consider leading the AMi,” Claypool said. “When I handed over my company, Optima Automotive, to Tyler Claypool, I said I would never use the word ‘retire,’ I prefer the term ‘re-wire,’ and that’s exactly what this opportunity with the AMi will be for me. I have always been an ardent supporter of training and this is a natural fit for my experience and skill sets. I am so looking forward to building upon the foundation that has been laid by those amazing leaders who served in this role before me, men who are great friends of mine to this very day.”

“As chair of ASA, I knew we needed to bring in a professional who really understood the independent auto repair and collision shop training needs and has the vision and foresight to take AMi to the next level of performance to support our members and the entire community. We have found that professional with Mark Claypool,” said Scott Benavidez, an accredited master automotive manager, when asked about Mark’s appointment.