  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    AMI Announces Mark Claypool as Executive Director

    Jan. 8, 2025
    He's been involved with the National Auto Body Council, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, and the Collision Industry Foundation, to name a few organizations.
    Related To: Automotive Management Institute (AMi)
    Automotive Management Institute
    Mark Claypool Graphic

    Mark Claypool has been named the new executive director of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi), according to a news release.

    Claypool, who recently retired as president of web marketing agency Optima Automotive, was also formerly the vice president of operations at VeriFacts, as well as the executive director of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

    Claypool took the reins of AMi on January 2. He was also co-founder of the Collision Industry Foundation and the Women’s Industry Network (WIN). Claypool’s responsibilities will include oversight of all organizational operations, infrastructures, marketing, sales, industry relationships, curriculum framework and delivery, course approvals, and processing.

    “The AMi board of trustees and the ASA board of directors searched for the best possible fit to fill the AMi executive director role and we know we have found that perfect fit with Mark Claypool due to his professional background and skills. We are so happy he said yes,” commented Russell McCloud, AMi board of trustees chairman.

    “I am very humbled by the outreach of the AMi board to see if I would consider leading the AMi,” Claypool said. “When I handed over my company, Optima Automotive, to Tyler Claypool, I said I would never use the word ‘retire,’ I prefer the term ‘re-wire,’ and that’s exactly what this opportunity with the AMi will be for me. I have always been an ardent supporter of training and this is a natural fit for my experience and skill sets. I am so looking forward to building upon the foundation that has been laid by those amazing leaders who served in this role before me, men who are great friends of mine to this very day.”

    “As chair of ASA, I knew we needed to bring in a professional who really understood the independent auto repair and collision shop training needs and has the vision and foresight to take AMi to the next level of performance to support our members and the entire community. We have found that professional with Mark Claypool,” said Scott Benavidez, an accredited master automotive manager, when asked about Mark’s appointment.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.