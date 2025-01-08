NABC Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration

The National Auto Body Council will hold the second annual NABC Gala and 30th Anniversary Celebration, themed “The Best Is Yet to Come,” presented by Crash Champions, according to a news release.

The event, scheduled in conjunction with Collision Industry Week, will be held Monday, January 20, 2025, at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa in Indian Wells, California, with a golf opportunity to follow on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Indian Wells Golf Club.

The second annual NABC Gala presented by Crash Champions will celebrate the collective accomplishments of the NABC members, honor the NABC President’s Award recipient, and raise funds for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation to continue serving veterans, military members, families in need, and first responders in communities across the country.

"For more than 25 years, we’ve been intentional about building a culture upon the core commitment that the collision repair industry is about people first, always,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “That principle is why we are so proud to partner with the National Auto Body Council and its tremendous work to advocate for the industry within local communities across the U.S. Collision repair companies have felt the good work of this organization for decades, and we are thrilled to support the second annual NABC Gala as the presenting sponsor.”

The collaborative membership of the National Auto Body Council has gifted more than 3,500 vehicles and provided extrication opportunities for more than 6,000 first responders through the NABC Recycled Rides and NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) programs. But demand continues to grow to meet the needs for reliable transportation and first responder education throughout the United States, and the NABC and its members are committed to serving these growing needs.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the collision repair industry to come together again to celebrate our collective efforts to give back in the communities where we live and work,” said Tom Wolf, recently elected chairman of the National Auto Body Council board of directors. “We are excited to bring our NABC gala to Collision Industry Week in Palm Springs and look forward to seeing everyone out to support our programs and our focus on changing and saving lives.”

NABC members, colleagues, and guests will have an opportunity to join the National Auto Body Council in glamorous Palm Springs under the stars to celebrate 30 years of changing and saving lives together. Guests will have an opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled trip to the playground of the stars of screen and stage for poolside events, golf, and family activities, along with networking, camaraderie, and, most importantly, supporting a great cause. Donations to and sponsorship of the event are tax-deductible.

The special NABC rate of $299 is available from Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, through Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The full agenda and additional details can be found at www.nabcgala.org.