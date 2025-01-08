Fire Destroys Body Shop in Indianapolis

A fire broke out late Monday night, destroying two businesses including a body shop and claiming the lives of one dog and five puppies, according to a Facebook post by the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD).

The blaze consumed a warehouse which housed El Palomar Auto Body Repair and Granite Customs.

The fire started in the auto body section of the building after employees reportedly mixed gasoline with used oil intended for the oil heater, according to IFD.

Three employees were inside the structure at the time but managed to evacuate safely.

IFD adopted a defensive approach to combat the fire, bringing it under control in 1 hour and 16 minutes.

Hot spots required an additional two hours to extinguish. No injuries were reported.