    Northeast-Based Owner Wins Maaco MSO of the Year at 2024 Annual Convention

    Jan. 4, 2025
    MSO of the Year_Rizwan Afzal

    Rizwan Afzal, who owns a network of thirteen Maaco shops in the Northeast region, was named the winner of Maaco’s MSO of the Year award for 2024, according to a news relase.

    Afzal was presented with this honor on the opening night of the 2024 conventionthemed “Ride the Wave.” At the event, Maaco celebrated a successful year with corporate team members, dedicated vendor partners, industry leaders, and honored top-performing franchisees across several key performance categories.

    The MSO of the Year award honors an exceptional MSO owner who has developed a strong infrastructure to support their shop network. This leader cultivates a culture focused on accountability and recognition, driving operational excellence. This yearthe award was proudly sponsored by Diamond vendor Axalta.

    Since joining the network in October of 2015, Afzal has championed the Maaco mindset, training multiple family members and empowering them to become Maaco ownerthemselves. Collectively, the family has a network of 13 stores and wants to grow even more. When Maaco support team members have visited his shop, they were greeted with family-like hospitality and homemade tea. Along with being a dedicated Maaco franchisee, this owner is a committed husband and father – who just welcomed his newest addition back in February of this year.

    “I extend a heartfelt congratulations to Rizwan and his team for their incredible leadership and operational excellence,” said Hannah Whitesides, SVP, revenue operations, Maaco. “Rizwan’s business acumen and efficiency to scale are just two of the many tenets that have earned him this honor.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

