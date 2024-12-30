  • Advertise
    Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Roof Rail Refinish

    Dec. 30, 2024
    SCRS shares this tip and others from the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) website.
    SCRS
    DEG/SCRS Tip

    Qapter users can select "PANEL, BODYSIDE QTR UPR" for either refinish or blend operation when in "Quarter and Rocker Panel" section. Labor and materials to extend paint on roof rail or nearest breakpoint is NOT INCLUDED in the quarter panel refinish time.

    The estimating databases are all intended to be used as a GUIDE ONLY - it is important to remember that the auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose and identify the methodology and their unique cost of the vehicle damage repair.

    You can view this tip and others on the DEG website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

