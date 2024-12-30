Estimating Tip – Solera Qapter (Audatex) – Roof Rail Refinish

Qapter users can select "PANEL, BODYSIDE QTR UPR" for either refinish or blend operation when in "Quarter and Rocker Panel" section. Labor and materials to extend paint on roof rail or nearest breakpoint is NOT INCLUDED in the quarter panel refinish time.

The estimating databases are all intended to be used as a GUIDE ONLY - it is important to remember that the auto body professional performing the repair is in a position to thoroughly inspect, diagnose and identify the methodology and their unique cost of the vehicle damage repair.

