    CREF Looks Back at Previous Year

    Dec. 30, 2024
    Reflect on 2024 with the Collision Repair Education Foundation.
    CREF
    CREF Logo

    As the year draws to a close, the Collision Repair Education Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout 2024, according to an email by the foundation. 

    2024 Impact Highlights

    The foundation’s achievements this year have been significant, thanks to the continued support:

    • Awarded $235,000 in scholarships to 90 promising students.
    • Provided $536,000 in school grants to enhance collision repair programs for over 4,000 students.

    Looking Ahead

    As 2025 approaches, the foundation is excited about the opportunities ahead and remains committed to its foundational programming.

    Ongoing Foundation Programming

    The focus will continue on school grants, scholarships, and career fairs, which are essential for supporting education and career development.

    What’s to Come in 2025

    • Donation Exchange: Expansion and streamlining of donation exchange processes to maximize the impact of in-kind donations.
    • K-12 Outreach & Programming: Enhancement of K-12 outreach with new initiatives and partnerships to inspire younger students.
    • Student Engagement through Portals: Upgrades to student engagement portals to provide more comprehensive resources and career guidance.

    The continued support is crucial in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet the growing demand. Together, the foundation is not just repairing vehicles but building careers and shaping the future of the industry.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have nearly three decades of combined journalism and collision repair experience.

