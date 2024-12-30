  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
  • 2024 Industry Survey Report
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    FenderBender's Most Popular Stories of 2024

    Dec. 30, 2024
    Here’s a look back at some of the most clicked-on stories of the year.
    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
    2024 FB Graphic

    As the year comes to an end, now is a good time to look back and see what the most popular stories were from the past year, and what kind of impact they might have had on you, the reader.

    5. Fake Bear Attack Car Insurance Fraud Scheme Leads to Four Arrests 

    Four Los Angeles area residents were arrested for insurance fraud after claiming a bear caused damage to their vehicles, when it was actually a person in a bear costume. The suspects, who submitted video footage to support their claims, were found to have defrauded insurance companies of $141,839. Detectives discovered the bear costume in their home, and the suspects have been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy. Read more about this unusual case here.

    4. Largest Collision Center in the Northeast Now Open 

    McGovern Auto Group (MAG) announced the grand opening of the MAG Collision Center, their new flagship body shop and the largest in the Northeast. Located in Shrewsbury, this 75,000 square foot facility is MAG’s third collision center in Massachusetts and features 40 repair bays, specialized zones for various repair processes, and advanced equipment. The center represents a multimillion-dollar investment and is certified or pending certification with numerous luxury brands. It also includes a dedicated truck paint booth for fleet customers and will support McGovern’s transport division. Learn more about this state-of-the-art facility here.

    3. Breaking: Axalta Former Owner Carlyle Buys Worldpac from Advance 

    Global investment firm The Carlyle Group, which previously owned Axalta Coating Systems, has agreed to purchase automotive parts wholesale distributor Worldpac, Inc., from Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for $1.5 billion. Worldpac generated approximately $2.1 billion in revenue and $100 million in EBITDA over the last twelve months. Read more about this acquisition here.

    2. Photo Gallery: Meet the 2024 Most Influential Women 

    Endeavor Business Media was a media sponsor for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) conference, “Dream Out Loud,” held from May 6-8 in Newport Beach, California. Martha Severson, multimedia account executive for Endeavor’s Vehicle Repair Group, including ABRN and FenderBender brands, attended the conference and captured these photos to share with our readers. The gallery includes images of the eight recipients of the 2024 Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which honors women whose career achievements have significantly enhanced the collision repair industry. Check out the photos here.

    1. The Best Repair Planner/Estimator Award Winner: Anthony McNee

    Anthony McNee, a blueprint specialist at Ultimate Collision Repair, won the inaugural Best Repair Planner/Estimator Award for his meticulous and accurate repair estimates, despite the challenges posed by modern vehicle complexities. Learn more about his achievement here.

    About the Author

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa | Associate Editor

    Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is associate editor at FenderBender and ABRN. He has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has covered various beats beyond collision repair news such as politics, education, sports, and religion. His first car was a silver 2009 Chrysler Sebring which he nicknamed the Enterprise because he’s a Star Trek fan. He now drives a 2014 Jeep Cherokee in order to tolerate Minnesota winters.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.

    The Autel IA700: Advanced Modular ADAS is Here

    The Autel IA700 is a state-of-the-art and versatile wheel alignment pre-check and ADAS calibration system engineered for both in-shop and mobile applications...

    Boosting Your Shop's Bottom Line with an Extended Height Paint Booths

    Discover how the investment in an extended-height paint booth is a game-changer for most collision shops with this Free Guide.