SCRS Promotes BOT Ahead of the New Year

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) is promoting the Blueprint Optimization Tool (BOT), a powerful tool for the collision repair industry in 2025.

The BOT from SCRS and OEC is designed to save time in the writing process, create consistency in operation identification, and improve the bottom line through more accurate and thorough repair plans.

The BOT is suitable for writers of all experience levels. Experienced writers can save time creating more thorough repair plans, while newer writers can learn and understand the repair process, establishing standards for repair plans within their business.

The BOT helps create consistency across all repair plans, from writer to writer and location to location. This results in more thorough repair documentation, higher average dollar amounts, and better early reflections of actual repair costs. This means increased accuracy, fewer supplements, and more accurate customer commitments.

The notes feature in the BOT allows for accurate and prompt communication with anyone reviewing the repair plan, saving time by eliminating the need to manually type out notes.

Training and support for the BOT are available. Scott Ayers, BOT project development manager, offers training sessions, general questions, and free live demos. A customer support line for technical issues is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST at 888-776-5792.

The reporting system is a valuable resource for owners and managers, providing detailed and specific insights into BOT usage. SCRS and OEC have made it possible to drill down into estimators, by VIN or individual estimates written with the BOT, making it easier to track BOT usage.