SUN Collision Shares 2024 Best of the Blogs

The SUN Collision team has been busy blogging over the past year, sharing valuable information on their website. The blogs are geared towards empowering collision repair technicians and shop owners to optimize efficiency and enhance the overall value of their businesses.

The best of the 2024 blogs for SUN Collision Repair Information include:

Technician Retention: The Key to Growing Your Collision Repair Business

The labor shortage is making it harder for collision repair shops to find skilled technicians. With seasoned workers retiring and fewer new hires entering the field, a strong technician retention strategy is essential for success. It all starts with smart hiring.

SUN Collision Integrates with Manager SE / ShopKey Shop Management Systems

SUN Collision announced it has integrated shop management capabilities with its award-winning collision repair software, enabling auto body shops to streamline workflows and track shop activity – from estimates for mechanical repairs through invoicing – all on a single platform.

SUN Collision Congratulates Anthony McNee, Winner of Best Repair Planner/Estimator Award

As a proud sponsor, SUN Collision congratulates Anthony McNee for winning the Best Repair Planner/Estimator award. The nationwide competition honors repair planners and estimators who demonstrate safety, quality, efficiency, and leadership in the collision repair industry.

Five Ways to Make Your Auto Collision Repair Shop More Efficient and Profitable

The old saying that “time is money” certainly applies to collision repair management because any delay in a repair or service can hinder your ability to quickly turn over customers and maximize your profit. Here are five ways that can help improve the efficiency of your shop.

Debunking Auto Collision Repair Myths

Get the inside scoop as we debunk popular myths in auto collision repair. Arm yourself with expert knowledge for safer, more effective vehicle fixes.

Is Your Body Shop Ready for Advanced Auto Body Materials?

Advanced auto materials continue to be lighter, more durable, and stronger, posing a challenge for collision repair. As the variety of auto body materials used in a shop continues to increase, current OEM repair data is essential for accurate, safe repairs.

Automotive Sensors 101 for Collision Repair

Sensor technology is a swiftly advancing field in the automotive industry. It is a crucial component of modern car and truck manufacturing, mainly with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The dynamic innovations in all types of automotive sensors pose unique challenges for collision repair.

SUN Collision + Tru-Point: A Powerful Combo for ADAS Collision Repairs

When a collision occurs, it’s not just the visible damage you have to worry about. ADAS collision repairs require accurate diagnosis, detailed repair knowledge, and precise sensor calibrations using the most up-to-date OEM data and calibration tools.

How Front-End Collision Repairs Are Changing for Auto Body Shops

With the advanced nature of vehicles on the road today, front-end collisions are more complex than ever. Technicians should be equipped with the best and most up-to-date software to ensure accurate and safe front-end repairs.

Best Practices for Body Shop Collision Repair

We’re all familiar with the term “best practices.” But do we really understand what’s behind it? Improve your repair process, customers’ experience, and overall bottom line with these eight best practices for collision repairs.

SUN Collision’s Exclusive 1Search Plus Feature Returns Targeted Search Results

When it comes to collision and mechanical repairs, information is your best tool. SUN Collision Repair Information delivers OEM info at your fingertips with the industry’s most powerful search engine. Get to the fix fast with 1Search Plus.