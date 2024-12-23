Maaco Honors David Co with the 10th Anniversary Terry Taylor Award

Since 2014, Maaco has awarded the Terry Taylor Award to franchisees who exemplify strong leadership, give back to their community, and take care of others, according to a news release. Nominations for this honor come directly from fellow franchisees.

For Maaco owner David Co, taking care of people and getting them back on the road is his daily job. His Maaco location in Hayward, California, has served the community for 17 years with automotive dent repair and paint jobs. But there’s more to Co’s story of leadership and stewardship.

Co is committed to helping those in need find housing, jobs, meals, and a path back to independence and success. His passion for giving back is rooted in his faith and philosophy, and his vision is a vibrant, safe community where everyone has an opportunity to flourish.

“I believe that it is important to help those in need in your community and to tackle challenges with positive, proactive solutions,” Co said. “My goal is to continue to help those in need around us and make sure our community stays safe and clean.” Co’s influence in the community reaches across California’s East Bay area.

Co serves on the board of two local organizations – Mercy Cares and City Serve of the Tri-Valley – where he works to raise funds for critical community programs, provide hands-on support to program participants, and encourage others to support the community.

“When you’re a member of a community – as a business owner, as a resident, as a parishioner, and a parent – you owe it to yourself and your fellow community members to invest in continuing to improve your area and way of life for all residents,” Co said. “It isn’t just about giving money, which doesn’t always solve challenging local issues like homelessness and hunger. It’s creating resources and a network of care that provides a safety net for at-risk children, the elderly, those with mental challenges, and the homeless. By donating your time and talents to help with programs for these audiences, you can make a tremendous difference.”

Co’s goal is to provide resources for underserved audiences. As a member of the church that founded City Serve, he became treasurer and helped raise a significant sum in donations and grants. He offers financial support to other churches to build homeless centers for individuals and families. He helped create a Christian youth theater after-school program that provides a haven for kids – and put on productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mary Poppins.”

“I am always passionate about helping people financially, physically, and mentally to overcome the challenges in their path,” Co said. “I really encourage everyone to look around and identify ways to help the community, no matter how small. To me, it’s critical to give back, particularly when you’ve been blessed with a great career, family, and life. It’s always what I want to do, and I’d like to encourage others to join our efforts.”

In the Maaco community, Co is known for being a supportive and positive influence. Whether in his formal role as co-chair of the Maaco Advisory Council or spontaneously in his interactions with other franchisees, Co says his goal is to help his fellow Maaco franchisees grow their business.

“Everything Co does and champions is rooted in selflessness,” said Dave Gross, senior vice president of franchise services and strategic integration. “Our franchise network is stronger because of individuals like Co, and I am grateful for the results he brings to the table, whether he’s working on the business or in his community.”

The Terry Taylor Award was started in 2014 to honor the passing of Maaco franchisee Terry Taylor, who was a long-time supporter of his local community. According to Maaco, Taylor was a selfless man who performed a great service to this country and made an impact on the lives of many people. Now in its tenth year, the award is given out at the brand’s annual convention to an operator who embodies Taylor’s spirit.