Illinois Body Shop Raises Over $80K for Community Christmas

This Christmas season, the shop raised $7,300, with $4,000 coming from Enterprise Mobility and the rest from private individual donations. Including their Christmas in July event, which collected over $73,500, they raised a total of $80,000 this year.

Margaret Freer, of Freer Auto Body, told FenderBender that every year, the Freers begin their Community Christmas campaign with the annual Christmas in July event.

Cookies and Cocoa serves as a final push to collect donations before the toys are sorted at Salvation Army.

The final count of donations was provided to FenderBender on Monday, December 23.