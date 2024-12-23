Crash Champions Finalizes Acquisitions in Florida and Montana

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of two new locations ahead of the end of the year.

The company has acquired South Motors Collision in Miami and Big Sky Collision Center in Bozeman, Montana. Both locations began operating under the Crash Champions brand on December 16.

“This is another proud step in the ongoing Crash Champions strategic growth plan,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re intentional about the growth and expansion of our team and have established a strong, profitable foundation across both the Florida and Montana markets. We look forward to expanding our service in these communities with the addition of both South Motors and Big Sky Collision Center to the Crash Champions team.”

Crash Champions now operates 59 repair centers in Florida and 12 in Montana, with a nationwide network of more than 650 locations in 38 states.